A storm system is approaching the state, with a Pacific cold front making it’s way across the northwestern corner of the state. The front is pushing southeast into this afternoon, with more heavy showers and potentially a couple isolated storms popping up along the front. Conditions will be similar to yesterday, with a lot of virga and evaporating rain, but the biggest difference will be the winds. Western New Mexico will see gusts 35-50 mph this afternoon as the cold front passes, with a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the west central mountains.

The best chance for stronger thunderstorms with be across far northeast New Mexico, close to the Texas/Oklahoma border where there is a marginal risk for severe weather including damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated weak spin-up cannot be ruled out.

The cold front will continue to cross the state this evening, before most of the rain moving along the front will dissipate past midnight. There is still the potential for a few stronger storms overnight near the Texas border, as heavy snow moves over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Pass. Moderate to heavy snow will fall into the early morning hours Wednesday.

The cold front will significantly cool down temperatures, with freezing conditions north early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be 5-15° cooler than today. Winds will be calmer west, but breezier east with gusts up to 45 mph as a backdoor front moves across the eastern half of the state. Thursday will be calmer and warmer statewide, before another cold front arrives Friday. This weekend will see lovely weather conditions return with even warmer temperatures across the state.