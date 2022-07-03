It was another stormy day over this Independence Day weekend with locally heavy rainfall over the western highlands. Some isolated flash flooding occurred into the Jemez and Black mountains near the Continental Divide as we continue the healthy monsoon flow from the southwest. Even parts of eastern NM saw some isolated storms fire up with the higher dew points. Overall, showers will diminish through the evening as we transition to mainly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be quite mild with all the moisture. For our Independence Day, we’ll start to see the main plume of moisture pushing eastward. We’ll tap into more moisture for July 4th that will provide some storms even for the valleys. This gives the RGV a much better chance to see scattered storms. These will exit the metro later in the evening just in time for the fireworks.

High temperatures will hover in the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho early this week. Southern NM will have hotter temps in the middle 90s with more PM mountain storms. After a lull in the storms across central New Mexico midweek, we’ll see a slight uptick late week into next weekend. But high temperatures will be trending higher as a ridge of high pressure inches closer to the state. So expect finally near average temperatures in the lower 90s for the central, upper 90s south, and middle 80s north.