Muggy Sunday with scattered showers and storms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re waking up to muggy conditions once again. Our dew points are close to 60 degrees! That is very humid for New Mexico even for monsoon season.

This will spell more scattered storms this afternoon, especially south of Albuquerque. It was quite the stormy Saturday around northern New Mexico. We have flash flood watches in effect for Chaves County all the way northward into the Sangre de Cristos. So be prepared for more heavy rain this afternoon. Even beyond Sunday, we continue to see deep moisture across our state. We’ll begin drying out across northwest NM as temps climb back into the 90s.

Our temps will trend below average statewide as well through Wednesday. Parts of the northeast will struggle to reach 70 degrees Monday! Albuquerque will be in the middle 80s with daily afternoon storms around. Our monsoon pattern continues until drier air returns late next week. This will drop those dew points and increase high temperatures.