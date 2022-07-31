NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s quite the humid start with dewpoints well into the 60s. It’s muggier across New Mexico than many cities in the Midwest! This will materialize in more scattered afternoon storms, however, not nearly as widespread as Friday and Saturday. So the storms will favor the mountains once again, especially in the Sangre de Cristo. Localized flooding is a concern yet again over the Calf Canyon burn scar. Avoid low-lying areas, especially around these burn scars. Recreate safely in the mountains or wait until some drier days.

We’ll see that slow drying trend begin this afternoon with the ABQ metro area staying mainly dry outside of a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will be heating up back into the upper 80s for the RGV and 90s south. Roswell stays dry with highs nearing the triple digits.

Monday will feature more afternoon storms developing across north-central New Mexico. A brief ridge of high pressure is building over the state, ushering in some drier air. This results in fewer storms overall for a few days. Late next week though, we’ll tap into more monsoon moisture from the Pacific. So storms will become more widespread, especially over western New Mexico.