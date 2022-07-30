NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing muggy conditions, especially for the state’s northern half, thanks to heavy rainfall Friday evening. Many areas from central to eastern NM picked up healthy totals. The ABQ Sunport received 0.41″, with Clovis getting 1.63″, Farmington with 0.67″, and Tucumcari nearly an inch.

The heavy rain turned some roads into rivers briefly in the metro. Expect more of the same this weekend with localized flash flooding. The biggest concern is over the burn scar where the flooding can be life-threatening. High temperatures will trend a couple of degrees below average due to all the moisture. A big culprit for the widespread storms is the cold front draped across northern NM. It provides an area of lift in the atmosphere. Given the high moisture content, it’s all we need to give us widespread storms; so plan accordingly this weekend! Hiking or camping will be challenging.

As we head into next week, temperatures begin heating up with less rain coverage in the forecast. So we’ll climb closer to average with the focus of storms over western New Mexico and the higher elevations north. This will be more of a classic monsoon flow into the mid-next week with mountain storms and valley shadowing. The RGV will see some 90° days return as we dry out slightly.