NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing pretty much a carbon copy of the storm’s weather story from yesterday as we start off with muggy conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies north.

Skies are sunny elsewhere with lower humidity over the southeast corner. We’ll see more scattered afternoon and evening storms over the usual spots, such as the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains. More flash flooding is in the forecast with another 1-1.5″ expected in spots. Otherwise, the metro will see storms closer to sunset or later. We’ll have the remnants of a backdoor front moving across the northeast late Sunday night into Monday. This helps raise storm chances for this zone. These storms will slide into central NM and the RGV later Monday afternoon.

High temperatures will trend slightly cooler over the next few days with all the moisture in place. We’ll reach the upper 80s to around 90° in the metro. The northeast part of the state will cool into the upper 70s to around 80° as the weak front passes. Highs will be near seasonal averages for the second week of August with abundant monsoon moisture in place over the next week. Pack the umbrella as north central NM stats active early to midweek. Then late week the storms shift over western NM.