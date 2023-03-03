It’s a great start to the weekend with early spring warmth arriving and melting all the snow from yesterday. In its wake, our skies are mainly clear this afternoon as temps rebounded into the lower 50s for the ABQ metro. Roswell is even milder with temps in the upper 60s to around 70°, but our warmth is just beginning this weekend. Make some outdoor plans at some point this weekend, as it’ll be the warmest in almost 4 months! The Rio Grande Valley could even approach 70° by Sunday afternoon. We’ll get there from stronger west/southwesterly wind gusts 35-50 mph for the eastern plains. This will raise red flag conditions by Sunday afternoon with the dry air and strong winds.

Heading into next week, we’ll hold onto the warmer than average temps but begin increasing the clouds. Eastern NM will battle consistent breezy to locally windy conditions each day. Later in the week, another storm will build across the west coast and Great Basin region. This storm will strengthen over the desert southwest and have some impacts for New Mexico. As of now, some lighter mountain snow showers and cooler temperatures are the main impacts, along with some gusty winds.