NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunshine Wednesday afternoon melted all the heavy, wet snow that fell across parts of New Mexico Tuesday night. Much warmer weather will be returning through the weekend.

Heavy snow fell across parts of the Albuquerque metro and Santa Fe Tuesday night. As much as around half a foot fell on Albuquerque’s westside and Rio Rancho, along with the foothills of Santa Fe. However, the clouds cleared Wednesday afternoon and temperatures warmed up fast, quickly melting the snow. Almost all of the snow is now gone, but temperatures are well-below average for this time of year. Strong winds continued today too across northwestern and northeastern New Mexico. These winds have died down tonight.

A significant warming trend will begin Thursday as winds turn westerly. High temperatures Thursday will climb as much as 10-20° compared to today. This warming trend will continue through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over New Mexico. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will reach the 70s, 80s, and 90s across the state.

Another storm system is likely to move into New Mexico next Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a lot of uncertainty in the track of the upper-level low-pressure system. The track of this low will determine where rain and mountain snow chances will be, however, temperatures will be much warmer than this last storm system, so snow looks to stay in the higher elevations with rain in the valleys and lower elevations.