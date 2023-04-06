A warming trend begins today for New Mexico. The warmest weather so far this year will arrive by next week.

Many areas once again dropped down to near and below freezing Thursday morning across New Mexico. However, temperatures are much warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. An increase in moisture and clouds Friday will slow this warming trend for southern New Mexico where a few isolated showers, even a couple thunderstorms, are possible tomorrow afternoon. Virga is also possible and that could create isolated windy conditions. Any showers that develop will end Friday night.

Everybody will be back on the warming trend Saturday with a warm Easter weekend on the way. Highs will climb above average statewide. Easter Sunday could see a few isolated showers again in southern New Mexico, but they will be very hit or miss.

The warming trend continues into next week with the warmest weather of the year so far. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s for much of the lower elevations, with 90s making their way into southern New Mexico.