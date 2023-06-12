After a very slight cool down to begin the week, much warmer temperatures are on their way. The hottest weather so far this year will arrive late this week.

A few severe storms have developed Monday off the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and have brought severe weather from the east slopes of the mountains to northeast New Mexico. These storms will move out of the northeastern part of the state by Monday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch across northeast New Mexico will expire at 7 PM. Meanwhile, A Red Flag Warning will expire at 8 PM for central and southern New Mexico, where windy weather and dry conditions have created a high fire danger in this part of the state.

Another chance for isolated storms will return to northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, but the threat for heavy rain and severe weather is lower than today. Elsewhere, westerly winds will be a little stronger Tuesday afternoon. Westerly winds will stick with us the rest of the week, keeping the dry air in place and pushing out the rain chances in northeast New Mexico by the middle of the week. Temperatures begin a warming trend Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will be building from the south. This will bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year beginning Thursday, with Albuquerque’s first 90° day of the year and triple-digits for southern New Mexico. This heat will be sticking around.