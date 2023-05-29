After some crazy weather the past five days across eastern New Mexico, we are finally beginning to see calmer conditions today. High pressure is beginning to build over the Desert Southwest, strengthening into this afternoon. This will bring much drier air and calmer conditions to the state. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out near the Texas state line, but dry and mostly sunny across the rest of the state.

Drier and quieter conditions, similar to what we are seeing today, will persist into Tuesday. But there is the slight chance for isolated strong storms in the far northeastern corner of the state. Temperatures will climb a degree or two, above average for most of us. It will be breezy to windy across western New Mexico as low pressure approaches from the west coast.

This low pressure system will be our next weather maker. It will first and foremost bring gusty winds statewide on Wednesday, strongest across the central Rio Grande Valley with gusts up to 55 mph. It will also bring a surge of upper level moisture across the state, allowing more widespread showers and storms east and across the mountains. Moisture may push through the Central Mountain Chain, but exact intensity and location is still uncertain.

Temperatures will get back to seasonable with the incoming moisture Wednesday and into Thursday. However, there is another storm system expected to impact the state over the next 5-9 days which will bring above average chances for rain across the northern half of the state. It will also bring below average temperatures. It’s a give and a take with the long term forecast – giving away a bit of heat in order to see more rain. Enjoy a couple days of quieter weather before things ramp up again; we are in the full swing of severe weather season. Remain weather aware, especially across eastern New Mexico.