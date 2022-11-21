New Mexico will no longer feel like it’s winter when you step outside (like last week), with high temperatures warming through the middle parts of the work week. Calm, westerly, upper level winds will return to the state today. This will bring in much drier and calmer conditions across the state through mid-week.

Temperatures will remain below average across the state today, but at least it will be warmer than last week. Tomorrow and into Wednesday, temperatures will continue to climb. The eastern part of the state will warm the most, in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon, brought by downslope warming.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, the jet stream will begin dipping down into the Desert Southwest once again. This will drop a backdoor cold front, bringing down temperatures over 10 degrees east of the Central Mountain Chain, slightly less west. Winds will be breezy to gusty Wednesday and into Thursday, mainly across the east. There is the chance for some snow flurries across the northern mountains, but the timing, intensity, and even location of the precipitation from this system is still very uncertain at this point. Remain up to date on your Thanksgiving forecast throughout the week.