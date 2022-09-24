Dry weather is spilling into the Land of Enchantment today, clearing our skies out this afternoon. The monsoon moisture continues dwindling and pushing farther south. We still have some lighter scattered storms around the Gila in Grant and Sierra counties.

The showers will slowly end after sunset this evening. Expect another chilly night ahead for the northern mountain areas with lows dipping near freezing once again in the Moreno Valley. This morning, Angel Fire had a low temperature of 29°. Dry air cools fast, so we’ll do that again Sunday morning. We’ll see a rather weak cold front move through eastern NM Sunday morning.

Highs will cool only a few degrees east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.

Overall, it’s going to be a quieter week ahead with only some afternoon storms possible in the mountains. High temps will be near average to a couple degrees above. For Albuquerque, this puts us in the lower 80s each day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Balloon Fiesta so far looks quiet and dry for the opening weekend.