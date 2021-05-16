Much drier tonight with showers clearing east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our dew points have dropped considerably as the moist airmass has moved far east, taking with it the showers and thunderstorms. However, a few storms this afternoon still dumped some heavy rain and lightning strikes in Union County towards Clayton.

If you live across northeastern NM, keep that umbrella handy since storms will be in the forecast daily from Monday through Wednesday. We’ll be getting another trough of low pressure at that time. This will drop another cold front through the region. It’ll be another sharp divide between temperatures from west to east. Western New Mexico stays dry throughout this whole extended forecast. Meanwhile, the east has rain chances even heading into next weekend. For the metro area, our coolest day is Tuesday before warming back into the 80s by Wednesday.