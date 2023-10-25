After widespread rain across southern New Mexico yesterday, much drier conditions have arrived today as the storm system pushes northeast. The area of low pressure driving the storms is moving directly across New Mexico today, allowing wraparound moisture to bring a few spotty showers and storms to northern/central parts of the state this afternoon. There are even a few rumbles of thunder and snow flurries across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Isolated showers and storms will continue to push east this afternoon and evening over northeastern parts of the state. Drier air will arrive from the west, bringing much sunnier conditions tomorrow and continuing into the weekend. Winds will pick up across the state as well, and continue to get windier through Saturday as a storm system approaches. High temperatures will also remain above average through Saturday before a blast of arctic air arrives.

The polar jet stream is expected to dip down towards New Mexico into Sunday. This will send a powerful backdoor cold front across the state through Sunday afternoon, bringing significantly cooler highs east and warmer to the west that won’t be impacted by the front until later in the evening. Overnight Sunday and into Monday, many places will see the first freeze of the season. Temperatures will be anywhere from 5-20° cooler into Monday afternoon as well. The first taste of fall (if not wintry) weather is just around the corner. These spooky cold temperatures will arrive just in time for Halloween, so make sure to plan your costume accordingly!