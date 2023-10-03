A cold front is currently crossing the state this afternoon, bringing much cooler temperatures to western New Mexico. High’s will be below average to the north/west, above average east/south thanks to sunnier skies and downslope warming. Much drier air is in place across the state today, bringing little to no chances for rain. A few clouds will push over the Northern Mountains, but that will be it today.

As the cold front continues to push east, many places across west/north central parts of the state will see their first freeze of the season tomorrow morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the northern Rio Grande Valley. If it doesn’t get down to freezing tomorrow morning in those locations, it almost definitely will Thursday morning with continued dry air in place.

An isolated shower or storm is possible across far eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon/evening but most of the state will be dry through the mid to late week. Another backdoor front will arrive late Friday, brining a breezy east canyon wind to the metro Friday evening. Luckily, it looks like the winds should die down just in time for the first day of Albuquerque’s 51st Annual International Balloon Fiesta.