Much drier and hotter weekend on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll be a much different weekend than the last several around here. We’re not expecting widespread storms across the state due to drier air arriving from the north.

Unfortunately, the smoke and haze from some wildfires will also be in that drier air. So, expect some reduced air quality and even visibility – possible especially in the northern part of the state. Otherwise, we’ll see a very hot weekend statewide with many areas breaking 90 degrees and some spots far south contending with triple digits! These will be the hottest temps in about a month and the driest air in almost two months!

Our rain chances look to return by the middle of next week from south to north. North of I-40 stays mainly dry until Wednesday-Thursday afternoon while southern New Mexico sees moisture increase beginning Monday. Nonetheless, this will kick off the second half of our monsoon season after a brief intermission.