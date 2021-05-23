Much drier air making progress across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We continue to see the zone of moist, humid air shrink across our state this afternoon. But right along that convergence zone near Tucumcari we’re seeing a development of thunderstorms this evening.

Some could turn strong to severe through 10 PM. Flooding rains are also possible with these storms closer to Texas. Otherwise plan on a much cooler, drier overnight into Monday morning especially west of Albuquerque. Some areas will even bottom out near freezing! We’ll rebound Monday with highs coming closer to average for the metro (lower to middle 80s). The storm threat shifts southeastward by Monday afternoon and evening.

We then begin heating up midweek with highs soaring well into the upper 80s across central New Mexico and middle 90s for southern NM. Showers and storms will still be in the forecast in the east, especially closer to Friday and Saturday.