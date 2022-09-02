High pressure continues to dominate much of the West Coast through today, as the low that was bringing the southern parts of the state widespread rain earlier this week continues to pull away from New Mexico. This will allow significantly lower shower and thunderstorm chances into this afternoon and evening. Still, isolated mountain storms across the northern mountains cannot be ruled out.

This strong area of high pressure is creating a lot of heat across the west as well. The Four Corners will be the hottest for the state today, with many locations seeing the potential to break or tie the daily high temperature record.

By Saturday, a disturbance will round the high pressure and push south into northern New Mexico. This will increase shower and thunderstorm coverage into Saturday afternoon and evening, especially across the northern half of the state. It won’t be a rain all day scenario, but some storms have the potential to drop a lot of rainfall. Flash flooding will become a concern.

By Sunday and into the Labor Day holiday, dry air will once again work it’s way across the state, significantly decreasing storm chances. An isolated afternoon mountain shower or storm is possible, but much drier and sunnier conditions are forecast to end the long holiday weekend.