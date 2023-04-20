The cold front associated with the wind storm from yesterday is quickly pushing southeast across the far southeast corner of the state. This is bringing down temperatures by 5-25° compared to yesterday. Plenty of sunshine across the state today besides a few upper level clouds across far northern New Mexico. Winds are not nearly as windy as yesterday, but still breezy with gusts 25-50 mph. The windiest conditions will be across the northern two-thirds of the state.

Friday will be much calmer than today as the jet stream tapers off. Wind gusts 25-40 mph are possible, especially across the mountains and directly east. Valley areas most likely won’t see gusts over 30 mph. More clouds coverage is expected across the northern half of the state, but still seeing mostly sunny skies for a majority of New Mexico.

This weekend will be a mixed back, all depending on where you’re located. Saturday will be warmer across most of the state besides the far northeast, as a backdoor cold front will begin pushing south by the afternoon and evening. Clouds will build from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening, becoming partly cloudy Sunday.

The backdoor front will cool down temperatures across the east on Sunday, while westerly winds continue to warm temperatures across the west and central parts of the state. Warmer temperatures will continue through early next week before another storm system arrives – luckily this one has much better potential for precipitation across parts of the state instead of being dry and windy.