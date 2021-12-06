Much cooler temperatures while rain, snow, and wind return this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front moved into the state overnight, and temperatures are very chilly to start our Monday. Most areas are below freezing, with much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the teens and low 20s. Today will be 5-35 degrees colder than Sunday, with most high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will start sunny, but clouds arrive from the north and west during the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy. Winds will be mostly light, aside from some breezes in the northeast highlands up to around 25 mph.

A storm arrives tonight, bringing rain and snow to the Four Corners and some of the northern mountains. Most of New Mexico will stay dry with this storm. Rain will be possible in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado this evening through Tuesday afternoon. Snow will come down in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains. Snow will be light, generally accumulating around a trace to 2″. However, the higher peaks of the San Juan Mountains could see up to around 6″. Wednesday will be drier and windier. Another storm will arrive Thursday and Friday bringing a better chance for widespread snow and rain.