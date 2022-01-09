Much cooler day ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning! Temperatures are much cooler for eastern NM, but central and western parts are relatively mild. So grab the thicker coats especially if you’re east of the mountains. But it’s the afternoon temperatures that will feel drastically cooler with respect to the last week or so. Our middle to upper 50s for Albuquerque are now washed away by the cold front to more seasonal temps. This means we’ll hover into the upper 40s to around 50°. For the east, our highs will be about 10-20° cooler! So the rollercoaster continues. At least it won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday. Some clouds are still around for southern NM and parts of the east. Most of these will clear out later this afternoon.

High pressure builds to our north later today through Monday. That’s why we’ll stay dry for now. By Tuesday, expect some moisture from the Pacific to arrive as an area of low pressure develops. This will help bring rain chances for southern and central New Mexico. The heaviest rain looks to fall over the Gila/southwest New Mexico from Wednesday through Friday. Another storm could follow suit after this, but temperatures don’t look terribly cold for widespread snow at this point, except for the mountains.