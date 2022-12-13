NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much colder, as arctic air sinks into the south. Southern New Mexico is seeing snow showers, especially in the Sacramento Mountains. Heavy snow is coming down in Ruidoso, and roads are snow covered and slick. Most of the snow showers in the lower elevations are dissipating, but there will still be snow covered and slick roads in the Gila, and around the bootheel. This snow will mostly end during the morning commute, and more scattered snow showers will develop in the western and northern mountains today. A couple of showers may make it to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro could see a couple showers with rain and snow mix.

Temperatures are staying very cold today, and the winds will be gusty again. Eastern New Mexico is under wind advisories and high wind warnings, expecting gusts up to 50-60 mph. The valley and western NM will see winds up to around 20-30 mph, with an occasional gust to 35 mph near Santa Fe. The wind will make temperatures feel even colder, so be sure to wear warm layers, hats and gloves today.