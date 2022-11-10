NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chillier and partly cloudy. There is patchy fog in Lea County, near Hobbs, to watch out for during the morning commute. Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon, and winds will stay lighter today.

Most areas will see wind gusts around 15-25 mph, but there may be some higher gusts in eastern New Mexico, where a backdoor cold front will push southward throughout the day. This front will bring in even cooler air for our Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay around 10-25 degrees cooler across the state today, compared to yesterday. However, tomorrow will be even colder, especially in the morning. Morning temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas, and daytime highs will stay in the 30s, 40s and 50s.