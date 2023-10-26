Warmer weather will continue for most through Saturday. A strong cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures starting Sunday.

Warmer and drier across almost all of New Mexico Thursday. A backdoor cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the eastern half of the state on Friday. Western New Mexico will continue the warming trend. A few spotty showers, low clouds and even some fog will be possible in eastern New Mexico Saturday morning. Warmer weather will return to the eastern half of the state by Saturday afternoon, as winds will pick up across the state.

A significant change in our weather begin Saturday evening as a strong backdoor cold front enters northeastern New Mexico. This cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures across eastern New Mexico by Sunday morning. The cold front will continue to move west and south through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be as much as 40° cooler in eastern New Mexico Sunday, with cooler temperatures statewide. Snow will also develop across the northern mountains Sunday, with a few inches of snow possible. There is a lot of uncertainty for precipitation chances in the lower elevations, but some forecast models predict that a very light wintry mix will be possible from the Continental Divide to the Albuquerque Metro, the upper Rio Grande Valley and northeast New Mexico through Monday morning. No major travel problems are expected though the warm ground temperatures we still have.

Many areas of the state will see their first freeze of the season Monday morning, including the Albuquerque Metro. High temperatures on Monday will be as much as 15° to 20° colder than average. Colder and more freezing temperatures will move in Tuesday morning. A slow warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will stay cooler than average for the rest of next week.