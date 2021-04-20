Much colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A cold front has brought colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico, including freezing temperatures tonight, while the western half of New Mexico remains mild.

A cold front has brought much colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico today, and will even bring freezing temperatures to some in the eastern half of the state overnight where our average last freeze date has already passed. Meanwhile the cold front squeezes through the east canyon and into Albuquerque tonight with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Mostly quieter weather settles in the rest of the week with warmer temperatures. A weak disturbance will bring some spotty showers and mountain snow to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Friday.

