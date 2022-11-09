Light rain and snow will fall this evening in northern and northwestern New Mexico as a cold front sweeps across the state. Much colder weather will arrive to finish the week.

A storm system is bringing windy weather statewide Wednesday afternoon. Winds will die down as the sunsets tonight, but it will remain breezy. A dusting of snow will be possible across northwest New Mexico this evening, with a couple inches in the higher elevations, and up to 6″ in the San Juan Mountains. Other areas will remain dry. A strong cold front will make its way across the state overnight leaving us much colder by Thursday afternoon.

The colder air will be sticking around for a while after today. High temperatures will be the coolest on Friday, but they will be slow to recover through the weekend. Even next week the colder air will linger around with another drop in temperatures midweek.