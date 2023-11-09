A cold front is moving through New Mexico Thursday morning. Winds are strong as the front moves west. Wind advisories will remain in effect until 11 AM in the middle Rio Grande Valley and south Central highlands/mountains, where winds may gust as high as 50 mph. Winds will lighten up around midday, and we will see lighter breezes of 15 to 30 mph through the afternoon and evening across the state. Temperatures will stay chillier behind the cold front, and highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s for most of the state. We will need Fall jackets and layers throughout the day!

Rain showers are moving across southern New Mexico, and we will continue to see rain chances in that part of the state throughout the day. Spot showers will be possible in the northern mountains as well. Skies will stay cloudy in eastern NM, but sunnier in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Another surge of moisture will arrive late this evening through Friday, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow to southern and central NM. Even the Metro may see rain showers Friday morning and midday.