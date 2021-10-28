Much calmer, milder Thursday

We’re finally seeing the winds relax this morning and afternoon across the state after a very windy last couple days. The only exception to this is near the Texas border. So for Clovis, Tucumcari, and Clayton still expect a breezy afternoon with gusts approaching 30 mph. Otherwise, high pressure builds across the Great Basin to our west. So we’ll remain completely sunny for the next three days! High temperatures rebound some this afternoon. We’ll be around 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Our warmest day will fall Saturday with above average temps and under sunny skies again. We’ll crack 70 degrees in Albuquerque while Roswell breaks 80.

Later Saturday evening a weak backdoor cold front will cross eastern New Mexico. So Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps. But we stay dry until the middle of next week. We have some chances to pick some rain showers at that time for northern and eastern parts of our state.