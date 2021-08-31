Mountain storms Tuesday, widespread rain arrives Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and dry across the state. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s for most spots, high and low terrain.

The morning will be sunny, but rounds of high clouds will start moving in on Tuesday. Showers and storms will pop up in all of the mountains this afternoon. Storms will be slow-moving, stationary, and erratic over the northern mountains, Sandia/Manzano, Sacramento Mountains.

Meanwhile, storms in the west and Gila Mountains will have better storm motion, from south to north. Some showers will make their way into the Four Corners, especially by late Tuesday night.

Heavier rain is on the way for Wednesday, as a rich, moisture plume is expected to move over the state. Widespread rain will move through western New Mexico and southwest Colorado Wednesday morning through the evening. The rain will move into central and eastern NM during the evening and overnight. Flash Flood Watches will be in effect for much of western and northern New Mexico and southwest Colorado on Wednesday.

