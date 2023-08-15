High pressure is building over northern New Mexico early this morning. This is drawing in drier air across eastern and southern New Mexico. Isolated mountain storms along and west of the Central Mountain Chain are expected, but not nearly as widespread as yesterday. The heaviest rainfall will be across the Northern Mountains with slow moving storms potentially creating the risk for burn scar flash flooding.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, but still seasonable across the state. By tomorrow, temperatures will continue to climb above average for most of the state with isolated mountain storms expected. Similar rainfall is expected both today and Wednesday.

By Thursday, high pressure will begin shifting slightly east. This will allow for more monsoon moisture to surge across the Desert Southwest. Most of the moisture will be in Arizona, but there is the better potential for the north, west, and central parts of the state to see rain (including the Albuquerque metro). Temperatures will stay above average into the late week and weekend.