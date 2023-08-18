High pressure is strengthening as it moves into the Central United States. This is drawing more dry air across far eastern and southern parts of the state today, with a bit more moisture north and west. Isolated mountain storms across far western and maybe northern New Mexico are expected this afternoon, potentially pushing into the Four Corners later this evening.

While far western New Mexico has the potential for isolated storms, the rest of the state will be drying out and heating up. Near to record breaking high temperatures are expected for a majority of the southern, central, and eastern parts of the state.

High pressure will continue to strengthen over the central US into this weekend. This will divert all the moisture from Hurricane Hilary to our west, keeping the heaviest rainfall over California and Arizona. New Mexico will remain dry and hot all weekend, but temperatures will cool a degree or two into Sunday and Monday as high pressure remains well to the east.

Dry air and above average heat will stick around through early next week before the potential for more tropical moisture arrives mid to late next week. It’s still uncertain how much, if any, tropical precipitation will impact the state at the current moment. Either way, better rainfall chances and more seasonable temperatures are expected to return sometime late next week.