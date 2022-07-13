NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A four corner’s high pressure system will dominate the region through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. This high will recycle the monsoon moisture over New Mexico, allowing for daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most storms will form over mountaintops before spreading into lower elevations over the next 5 or so days.

Today will once again feature afternoon storms bubbling up over the mountains. However, unlike yesterday, most of the storms will be slow moving and are not expected to move into the lower elevations. The coverage of thunderstorm activity is expected to be lowest today and tomorrow, before more moisture surges across the state into the weekend.

Temperatures today are cooler than yesterday across the southern/eastern parts of the state…but cool is all relative. Highs are still going to be in the upper 90s, with upper 80s to mid 90s across the north/central. More heat is going to build over the next few days as the four corners high dominates.