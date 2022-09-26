NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving southwest through Dona Ana County Monday morning. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear, with chilly temperatures up north. High temperatures will be around two to ten degrees cooler than Sunday in some of central western and southern New Mexico today, thanks to the cold front that started moving in Sunday morning. The southeast plains will see the most noticeable cooldown.

Isolated showers and storms will develop in all of the mountains this afternoon, but with dry air in the valley and plains, storms will struggle to keep it together for the Metro. Some light rain and virga will be possible in the Metro, with the best chance for that on the east side of the city and near the mountain.