NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pacific cold front is making it’s way across the United States, bringing a long line of snow and rain extending from north to south across the country. The bottom edge of the pacific cold front is dragging across New Mexico, which brought rain and snow across the state yesterday. Heavy snow has formed over the Northern Mountains, and will continue to get heavier this afternoon as a backdoor cold front crosses the state.

This backdoor front is making it’s way across eastern New Mexico, crossing I-40 heading into the noon hour. Isolated rain showers will make their way across the metro into this afternoon, while the line of rain across the east transitions to snow as temperatures plummet. Rain will transition to snow overnight and into Friday morning in the metro as well, which may make for a snowy early morning commute. However, the backdoor front will bring a canyon wind in the metro, which may create a ‘snow hole’ and limit accumulations. The foothills, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, and definitely into the East Mountains have better chances of seeing snow.

Snow will continue overnight and into early Friday across the Central Mountain chain, retreating to the Northern Mountains by late Friday morning. Total accumulations in the mountains higher elevations could be well over a foot, which is why Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through tomorrow morning. Travel impacts from blowing snow reducing visibility, snow packed roads, and slippery conditions will be seen north and into southern Colorado. Much colder, wintry temperatures will persist this weekend along with isolated snow chances. Active weather will persist into next week.