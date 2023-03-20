The first in a series of disturbances arrived to New Mexico this morning. Northern mountain and west central mountain snow continues, while valley rai begins to fill in the gaps across the Four Corners. Rain showers will push over the metro this afternoon and continuing early this evening, getting heavy at times. Winds will be breezy to gusty south and east, but only get windier over the coming days.

Another disturbance arrives early Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for even heavier mountain snow and valley rain across the Four Corners and southern Colorado. It will push east across northern New Mexico into Tuesday afternoon, potentially bringing the metro an isolated rain shower early afternoon. Winds will pick up into Tuesday afternoon across the state. Drier into Tuesday evening.

More rain and mountain snow will arrive Wednesday with another disturbance and very strong upper level winds. These upper level winds will translate to the surface, with gusts 50-60+ mph extending from southwest to northeast New Mexico. The precipitation will mainly be confined to far north and west New Mexico as a line moves towards the Continental Divide. After it passes the divide, the line of rain and snow will fall apart, potentially bringing a few isolated showers to the metro Wednesday late morning/early afternoon.

Early Thursday a few snow flurries or raindrops may stick around, but more dry air will return into Thursday and Friday. However, there are two different possibilities for the late week – more on and off isolated showers, or it could be mostly dry. Keep up to date this week on the very active weather pattern. Temperatures will remain below average across the western two-thirds of the state this week.