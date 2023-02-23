After the powerful storm system that brought Snow Squall and Dust Storm Warnings across the state along with wind gusts topping out at 100 mph, conditions have quieted down a lot compared to yesterday. It is still breezy outside, with gusts up to 55 mph possible along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain which is why a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM. The breezy conditions come with cooler temperatures, but not as frigid as other winter storms have left the state.

Tomorrow will begin a warming trend that will continue into the first half of the weekend. The jet stream will remain over the state and turn southwesterly into Friday, allowing temperatures to warm up to seasonable by the afternoon. A bit of a breeze may stick around across the state, but no damaging wind gusts expected.

Highs will warm into the mid 60s in Albuquerque Saturday, 70s down south. A breeze may begin to pick up across the southwest as another storm approaches, and arrives into Sunday. Sunday will see mountain snow across the northern and western parts of the state and valley rain. Depending on the depth of the cold air with this system, the metro could see a few flurries Sunday night. Quieter weather will kick off next week.