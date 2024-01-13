Far eastern New Mexico is currently feeling the arctic chill that’s moving over the United States. Bitterly cold wind chills will settle over east central/northeast New Mexico early Sunday morning, with wind chill values well below zero expected. Union County has a Wind Chill Advisory in effect with values down to -20°. High temperatures Sunday afternoon across far eastern New Mexico will be 10-30° cooler than today. The rest of the state will feel temperatures warm Sunday afternoon, a couple of degrees warmer than today.

While the east will be dealing with the arctic chill, a weak disturbance is bringing snow to southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains tonight and will continue into early tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the San Juan Mountains as anywhere from 8-16″ of snow is expected through Monday, while Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Northern Mountains with 4-10″ of snow expected through Sunday evening. A few flurries are possible over the Albuquerque metro early tomorrow morning but no accumulation is expected.

Early morning hours will remain bitterly cold through Tuesday, with dangerous wind chills across the east down to 20 below zero. A gradual warming trend will persist into mid to late next week with above average temperatures returning to the forecast. Plenty of sunshine and dry air will stick around all next week – a brief break in the action before more active weather returns late January into early February.