Isolated showers and storms are beginning to move over the Gila and develop along the Central Mountain Chain. Not much in terms of measurable rainfall today, but definitely more moisture across the higher elevations. Little to no chances for rain in the metro, with mostly calm conditions. A few more clouds will arrive later today, with more cloud coverage expected tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly calm as well, with temperatures remaining seasonable to a few degrees above average through Wednesday.

A strong upper level jet stream will arrive Wednesday afternoon, bringing windy conditions across the state Wednesday and Thursday. This jet stream will be accompanied by a Pacific cold front, cooling down temperatures Thursday afternoon. A backdoor front will arrive Friday, bringing near to freezing temperatures across northern New Mexico. Even southern parts of the state will feel well below average lows waking up Friday morning.

If you plan on heading to Balloon Fiesta this week, there’s a few things to keep your eyes on…winds picking up Thursday afternoon and evening will make it very difficult for the Special Shape Glowdeo to take place. Winds in the morning hours should be calm enough for at least normal shaped balloons (special shapes need winds <5 mph, so that’s a bit more questionable) to take off.

By Friday, winds will calm down and temperatures will cool down, with many places across northern New Mexico seeing the first freeze of the year. Even Albuquerque will get in the upper 30s, so make sure to bundle up. Luckily, winds will remain calm into next weekend, but there is the potential for clouds to stick around Saturday – not great news for the solar eclipse. Remain up to date on the weather all week if you plan on heading to Albuquerque’s 51st Annual International Balloon Fiesta.