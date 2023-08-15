Showers and thunderstorms have developed midday in the northern mountains and Sacramento mountains. Clouds and sprinkles have pushed into the Gila from the south. Flash flooding is expected Tuesday, due to a slow storm moving through this evening, that could cause storms to hover in place, and bring heavy rainfall accumulation to the mountain terrain.

Flash flood watches will be in effect through tonight for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, especially bringing the flood threat to the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon, Mcbride and Cerro Pelado burn scar. The Metro will likely stay dry Tuesday afternoon, with the best chance for rain in the Sandia/Manzano, and east mountains, along with Sandoval County.

There will be a higher chance for storms Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a better storm track that will bring storms off of the mountains, into the valley and plains. Temperatures will warm up the next few days, as high pressure remains overhead, and highs will be near normal Tuesday, but back above average Wednesday through the weekend.