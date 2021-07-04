Mother nature putting on her own firework show Sunday night

Happy Independence Day! It’s certainly been a wet pattern, and things will stay this way for another couple days before some drier air returns. Most of the storms this evening are east of Albuquerque and the strongest of the bunch are moving into Curry and Roosevelt Counties. We can expect frequent lightning and localized flash flooding through tonight. Remember if you can hear thunder you’re close enough to get struck by lightning. After midnight, most of the storms lose their punch and will slowly fade out by early Monday morning.

For both Monday and Tuesday, we’re in store for some very wet weather with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90s west of the Sandias and 80s east of the mountains. The hottest and driest part of NM will be the northwest corner with highs reaching the upper 90s. But by Wednesday, a weak cold front passes through the area. This will bring us some cooler and drier air through the end of the week.