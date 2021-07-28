Mostly sunny Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few light spotty showers are ending during the morning commute in southern New Mexico and southwest Colorado. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and midday, with storms developing during the early to mid-afternoon in the mountains and the southeast plains.

Showers and storms will move from east to west today. Storms in northern NM will take more of a northwesterly route, while storms in southern NM will travel slightly southwest. Isolated flooding will be possible, especially in the west and southwest mountains. Rain will be more hit or miss in other parts of the state, with mostly dry skies in the northeast highlands, Four Corners low terrain, and middle Rio Grande Valley. There will only be a chance for one or two isolated storms in the Metro area and the east mountains.