Happy Balloon Fiesta Eve! We’re in store for another great day across the state as we gear up for the fiesta. Temps are warming up into the lower 70s for the ABQ metro. We’ll top out with highs in the lower 80s once again with mostly sunny skies. Santa FE will reach the upper 70s and Roswell the middle 80s. A slow moving cold front will push through Colorado this weekend, increasing rain chances over the higher terrain north and west of Albuquerque beginning Saturday. The more widespread rain will hold off until Sunday. That’s when we could see some potential impacts for the Balloon Fiesta, mainly with windier conditions. Surface winds will be relatively light, but only a few hundred feet above the surface, wind speeds will increase to 15-20 mph.

Early next week, our temperatures will cool once the front clears the state. We’ll be in the middle to upper 70s in the RGV. Afternoon storm chances look fairly high each day over the same areas west and north. Some locally heavier rain is possible in the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains. These storms will try and move into the valley early to midweek. So if you’re heading out to the fiesta, you may want to pack the umbrella for the afternoon and evening events.