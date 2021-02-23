Mostly sunny Tuesday as eastern New Mexico sees strong winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Today will be warmer, but windy again for eastern New Mexico. Some high clouds will move across the state this afternoon, but overall it will be a mostly sunny day.

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. in the Sandia/Manzanos and east plains, where winds will gust up to around 45-50 mph. This will be the windiest area in the state, while other spots will see lighter gusts. Temperatures will warm up with the help of downslope warming. Temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees warmer than normal in the valleys and plains.

The next storm arrives tomorrow afternoon, bringing some snow to the northern mountains and northeast highlands through Thursday. The Thursday morning commute will be snowy in the the upper RGV, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. Only light accumulation of less than 2″ will be possible in the lower terrain, while the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see up to around 3″, and some locally higher amounts.