Mostly sunny Thursday as northeast has chance for showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is chilly in the northwest part of the state and southern Colorado, but very mild for eastern and southern New Mexico. Cloud cover has trapped the heat in the east and south, but skies have stayed dry. Clouds will move east throughout the morning, with a few sprinkles possible in southeast New Mexico today. The northern high terrain can expect showers and weak thunderstorms to pop up around 3 p.m., moving eastward. The northeast highlands may see some showers and storms by the evening. The Metro, Rio Grande Valley, and west will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Winds will be generally light, out of the west up to around 15-20 mph.

Moisture increases across eastern NM over the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible in the east/northeast on Friday. Saturday will be a mostly dry day, with just a slight chance for a few showers across the east. More widespread, scattered showers and storms will be possible in eastern NM on Sunday. On Memorial Day, scattered showers and storms will be possible near the Rio Grande Valley and east. Temperatures will be staying hot for most of the state.