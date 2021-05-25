Mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb Tuesday

[1] High-ranking CYFD employees fired after raising concerns about state agency Two former CYFD employees say they were fired after raising questions about the agency's use of a private messaging app. In April, CYFD came under fire for the use of Signal, an app in which messages among staff disappear. Former CYFD public information officer Cliff Gilmore submitted a letter to Department Secretary Brian Blalock, recommending employees stop using Signal. On May 6, Gilmore and his wife who raised the same concerns were both fired. The governor's office tells KRQE News 13 employees like Gilmore can be terminated at any time for any reason and the administration doesn't comment on personnel matters.

[2] Workforce Solutions facing lawsuit over claims of denying applications The Department of Workforce Solutions is being sued by eligible New Mexicans who say they never got to apply for federal assistance. An attorney with New Mexico Legal Aid says her clients never got the federal unemployment benefits she says they were entitled to because the department didn't allow her clients to apply for the benefits. The Department of Workforce Solutions declined an interview, saying they're unable to comment on pending litigation.