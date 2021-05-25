Mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, clear, and cool. Temperatures are especially chilly in western and northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. With high-pressure building, skies will stay mostly sunny, winds calmer and temperatures hotter.

By the afternoon, temperatures will heat up into the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and winds will be out of the west and south at about 5-15 mph. A couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible in southern Eddy and Lea counties during the evening.

