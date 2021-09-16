Mostly sunny skies across the state

Weather Video Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Any storms across the south will doe off early Thursday evening leaving clear skies and mild temperatures. A cold front will move into the northeast and east-central areas on Friday dipping temperatures there and kicking up winds.

Over the weekend high pressure over the state will lead to warm highs and a lean storm crop. Temperatures dip on Tuesday thanks to a dry cold front moving in.

