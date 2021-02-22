NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry westerly flow will keep temperatures warm on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with high in the ’50s and ’60s. Temperatures will stay warm central and west on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. However, a backdoor front will cool temps by 30 degrees in the east Wednesday. A trough will move through northern New Mexico on Thursday spreading some snow across the eastern slopes of the northern mountains and the northeast. Skies will clear again on Friday with warming temperatures.
Mostly sunny skies across New Mexico
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast