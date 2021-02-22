Mostly sunny skies across New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry westerly flow will keep temperatures warm on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with high in the ’50s and ’60s. Temperatures will stay warm central and west on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. However, a backdoor front will cool temps by 30 degrees in the east Wednesday. A trough will move through northern New Mexico on Thursday spreading some snow across the eastern slopes of the northern mountains and the northeast. Skies will clear again on Friday with warming temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES