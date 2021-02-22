Mostly sunny skies across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Today is a milder day in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, along with abundant sunshine. The wind will stay gusty, leeward of the mountains. The central highlands and east plains will see northwest wind gusts between 25-35 mph. The Four Corners will be breezy as well, with winds up to around 25 mph, and the middle Rio Grande Valley will see a breeze of around 15-25 mph.

Tuesday will be windy again in eastern New Mexico. A wind advisory is likely, as wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 mph in the east plains. The next winter storm will arrive on Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. The storm will bring a chance for a few inches of snow in the northern mountains and some rain/snow mix to central New Mexico. A cold front will cool temperatures by 10-20 degrees by Thursday.