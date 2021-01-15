Mostly sunny Friday with slightly cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds have died down this morning, but there still is a light breeze in northern New Mexico. Temperatures are near and above normal, in the teens, 20s and 30s. Today will be mostly sunny, with slightly cooler high temperatures, and more gusty winds in northwest NM.

A quick system will move across the state Saturday, bringing more widespread, gusty wind, mostly to northern and western New Mexico. Clouds will increase, and some light snow will be possible in northern New Mexico, but no accumulation is expected. Sunday will be a quieter day, with sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s and 50s today through the weekend.

