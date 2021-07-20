Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mostly sunny, hazy and dry. Eastern New Mexico will stay dry Tuesday, but showers and storms will increase along and west of the central mountain chain. The storms will move southwest off of the high terrain during the evening.

Rain from the northern mountains will ride down the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro area will see a chance for some showers and t-storms around 5 p.m. and later. Even the Durango and Farmington areas will have a good chance for some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

The pattern stays the same through Thursday, with the best rain chances in northern, central and western New Mexico, while the east stays mostly dry. Temperatures will be near and below average, in the 80s and low 90s.

